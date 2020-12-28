Xi Jinping, Putin Exchange New Year Greetings by Phone - CCTV

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation, China Central Television (CCTV) reported.

"Chairman Xi Jinping held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 28.

The leaders exchanged New Year greetings and wished a happy New Year to the peoples of the two countries," the state-run broadcaster said.

No other details of the conversation have been given yet.