Xi Jinping, Putin Exchange New Year Greetings By Phone - CCTV
Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 06:50 PM
BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation, China Central Television (CCTV) reported.
"Chairman Xi Jinping held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 28.
The leaders exchanged New Year greetings and wished a happy New Year to the peoples of the two countries," the state-run broadcaster said.
No other details of the conversation have been given yet.