BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) The Chinese National People's Congress ” the country's supreme state authority ” on Friday unanimously reelected Xi Jinping as the president of China for a third five-year term, according to the voting results.

Xi becomes the first Chinese politician to be elected as the president of China for the third time.

According to the vote, Xi was also reelected as the chairman of China's Central Military Commission.

The vote took place on Friday morning at the third plenary session of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress in Beijing.

Xi was first elected as the president of China at the 12th National People's Congress in 2013 and then was reelected for a second five-year term at the 13th National People's Congress in 2018.