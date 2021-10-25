UrduPoint.com

Xi Jinping Says Countries Must Step Up Cooperation To Resolve Global Problems

Xi Jinping Says Countries Must Step Up Cooperation to Resolve Global Problems

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday urged the international community to strengthen multilateral cooperation in order to jointly solve global problems including terrorism and climate change

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday urged the international community to strengthen multilateral cooperation in order to jointly solve global problems including terrorism and climate change.

"We must strengthen our cooperation and jointly respond to various challenges and global problems facing humanity," Xi said while speaking at the conference marking the 50th anniversary since China restored its lawful rights at the United Nations.

These problems, according to the president, can be solved effectively only with the "formation of a more inclusive international governance, better multilateral relations and a more active regional cooperation.

Adding to that, the president stressed that countries must adhere to cooperation and avoid confrontation, defend openness, insist on mutual benefit and resolutely resist all forms of hegemonism, protectionism, policies of brute force and unilateral actions.

The president also added that the core standing of the UN is to work together and "practice true multilateralism." He promised that China will be happy to cooperate with all countries in reaching the UN's goal of world peace and stability.

