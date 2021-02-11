Xi Jinping Says Hopes US Contributes to Improvement of China-US Relations

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Chinese President Xi Jinping told US President Joe Biden by phone that he hoped Washington would contribute to improving bilateral relations.

"You said that the most important feature of the United States was opportunity.

I hope that this opportunity will be aimed at developing and improving bilateral relations," China Central Television quoted Xi as saying.

The Chinese leader said that at present, Sino-American relations were crossing a difficult line, and the hope for stable development of bilateral relations was common for the two nations and the entire global community.