UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Xi Jinping Says Hopes US Contributes To Improvement Of China-US Relations

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 09:50 AM

Xi Jinping Says Hopes US Contributes to Improvement of China-US Relations

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Chinese President Xi Jinping told US President Joe Biden by phone that he hoped Washington would contribute to improving bilateral relations.

"You said that the most important feature of the United States was opportunity.

I hope that this opportunity will be aimed at developing and improving bilateral relations," China Central Television quoted Xi as saying.

The Chinese leader said that at present, Sino-American relations were crossing a difficult line, and the hope for stable development of bilateral relations was common for the two nations and the entire global community.

Related Topics

China Washington United States TV Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

26 minutes ago

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation congratulates ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed commends ministerial reshuffle; ..

9 hours ago

Fujairah Media Office: &#039;Tank fire is away fro ..

10 hours ago

Thousands of Vulnerable People Left Unshielded Aga ..

9 hours ago

Europe Once Again Divided Over Borrell's Performan ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.