BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) China is confident that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit to Beijing will strengthen mutual understanding and trust between the countries and help deepen cooperation in various areas, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday.

Xi met with Scholz earlier on Friday in the Great Hall of the People in the Chinese capital city of Beijing.

"You are the first European leader to visit China after the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China, and it is also your first visit to china after you assumed the post. I am confident that the visit will strengthen mutual understanding and trust of the two countries, deepen practical cooperation in different areas, and outline plans for the further development of China-Germany relations," Xi told the meeting with Scholz, as quoted by China Central Television (CCTV).