Xi Jinping to Attend APEC Summit in Thailand - Chinese Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Thailand from November 17-19 and take part in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Friday.

"At the invitation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha of the Kingdom of Thailand, President Xi Jinping will attend the 29th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand and visit Thailand from November 17 to 19," Hua said in a statement.

The APEC forum was established in 1989 and convenes 21 countries linked to the Asia-Pacific region. Thailand is holding the rotating chairmanship of APEC, so the annual economic leaders' summit will be held from November 18-19 in Bangkok. This year's forum will be held under the title "Open. Connect. Balance."