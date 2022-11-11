UrduPoint.com

Xi Jinping To Attend APEC Summit In Thailand - Chinese Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Xi Jinping to Attend APEC Summit in Thailand - Chinese Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Thailand from November 17-19 and take part in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Friday.

"At the invitation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha of the Kingdom of Thailand, President Xi Jinping will attend the 29th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand and visit Thailand from November 17 to 19," Hua said in a statement.

The APEC forum was established in 1989 and convenes 21 countries linked to the Asia-Pacific region. Thailand is holding the rotating chairmanship of APEC, so the annual economic leaders' summit will be held from November 18-19 in Bangkok. This year's forum will be held under the title "Open. Connect. Balance."  

Related Topics

Prime Minister Thailand China Visit Bangkok November From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea aga ..

LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea against Imran Khan's disqualifica ..

2 hours ago
 Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Ba ..

Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Bahrain Air Show

2 hours ago
 Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath as Chief Justice o ..

Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath as Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi expresses keen interest for investment i ..

Abu Dhabi expresses keen interest for investment in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th November 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.