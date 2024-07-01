Xi Jinping to attend SCO summit, pay state visits to Kazakhstan, Tajikistan

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) From July 2 to 6, Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Astana, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

The Chinese President will also pay state visits to Kazakhstan and Tajikistan at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of the Republic of Kazakhstan and President Emomali Rahmon of the Republic of Tajikistan, she said in a statement issued here.

APP/asg