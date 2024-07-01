Open Menu

Xi Jinping To Attend SCO Summit, Pay State Visits To Kazakhstan, Tajikistan

Faizan Hashmi Published July 01, 2024 | 10:10 AM

Xi Jinping to attend SCO summit, pay state visits to Kazakhstan, Tajikistan

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) From July 2 to 6, Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Astana, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

The Chinese President will also pay state visits to Kazakhstan and Tajikistan at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of the Republic of Kazakhstan and President Emomali Rahmon of the Republic of Tajikistan, she said in a statement issued here.

APP/asg

Related Topics

China Astana Tajikistan Kazakhstan July Shanghai Cooperation Organization From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2024

45 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 July 2024

1 hour ago
 Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab Univ ..

Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab University

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

1 day ago
 India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

1 day ago
PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

1 day ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

1 day ago
 Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for month ..

Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA

1 day ago
 Provincial development budget devise keeping in mi ..

Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti

1 day ago
 Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Mu ..

Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram

1 day ago
 SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public ..

SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints

2 days ago

More Stories From World