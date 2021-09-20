UrduPoint.com

Xi Jinping To Deliver Speech Via Video Link At UNGA On Tuesday - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 08:20 AM

Xi Jinping to Deliver Speech Via Video Link at UNGA on Tuesday - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) Chinese leader Xi Jinping will deliver a virtual video address on Tuesday at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Monday.

"Chinese President Xi Jinping will take part in the general debate of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly via video link on September 21 and will deliver an important speech," Hua Chunying said in a statement.

The foreign ministry spokesperson did not specify any particular topics that Xi Jinping will be bringing up in his speech.

The 76th UN General Assembly (UNGA) opened on September 14 and the high-level week will start on September 21 and will last until the 27th.

At the UNGA opening this past Tuesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the global community to accelerate the COVID-19 response and meet targets on climate.

According to British media reports, UK Prime Minister Boris is expected to discuss climate with Chinese leader Xi Jinping during a high-level meeting on the sidelines of the UNGA in New York on Monday, September 20.

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister United Nations China New York United Kingdom September Media Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 20th September 2021

5 minutes ago
 Bahrain categorically rejects European Parliament& ..

Bahrain categorically rejects European Parliament&#039;s resolution on UAE as &# ..

6 hours ago
 Education cornerstone of UAE’s journey toward ex ..

Education cornerstone of UAE’s journey toward excellence in next 50 years: Nah ..

9 hours ago
 UAE achieves 62% hotel occupancy rate in H1 2021 o ..

UAE achieves 62% hotel occupancy rate in H1 2021 outperforming 10 other major gl ..

10 hours ago
 flydubai signs AED100 million agreement with Saudi ..

Flydubai signs AED100 million agreement with Saudi Ground Services Company

11 hours ago
 Dubai Tourism provides platform for stakeholders t ..

Dubai Tourism provides platform for stakeholders to get key insights into EXPO 2 ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.