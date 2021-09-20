Xi Jinping to Deliver Speech Via Video Link at UNGA on Tuesday - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) Chinese leader Xi Jinping will deliver a virtual video address on Tuesday at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Monday.

"Chinese President Xi Jinping will take part in the general debate of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly via video link on September 21 and will deliver an important speech," Hua Chunying said in a statement.

The foreign ministry spokesperson did not specify any particular topics that Xi Jinping will be bringing up in his speech.

The 76th UN General Assembly (UNGA) opened on September 14 and the high-level week will start on September 21 and will last until the 27th.

At the UNGA opening this past Tuesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the global community to accelerate the COVID-19 response and meet targets on climate.

According to British media reports, UK Prime Minister Boris is expected to discuss climate with Chinese leader Xi Jinping during a high-level meeting on the sidelines of the UNGA in New York on Monday, September 20.