Xi Jinping to Pay State Visit to Nur-Sultan on September 14 - Kazakh Foreign Ministry

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) SULTAN, September 5 (Sputnik) - Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan on September 14, within the framework of which it is planned to sign a number of cooperation agreements, Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov said on Monday.

"At the invitation of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, a state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to the Republic of Kazakhstan is planned for September 14 this year," Smadiyarov said at a briefing.