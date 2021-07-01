UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Xi Jinping Warns Against Trying To 'Enslave' China On Communist Party's Centenary

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 12:10 PM

Xi Jinping Warns Against Trying to 'Enslave' China on Communist Party's Centenary

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) The Chinese people have never oppressed others and never will, while those, who will try to do the same to China, "will smash their heads," President Xi Jinping said in a speech on the 100th anniversary of the ruling party.

Today, China celebrates the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party. Large-scale festivities have been organized across the country, while the leadership has gathered at Tiananmen Square in Beijing for a meeting. Over 70,000 guests participated in the event.

"The Chinese people uphold justice and are not afraid of threats and violence. The Chinese nation has a strong sense of national pride and self-confidence. The Chinese people have never oppressed or enslaved other countries, this has never happened in the past, in the present, nor will it happen in the future," Xi said.

He stressed that, despite its peaceful nature, China will never allow external forces to oppress or enslave its people, and warned that those who want to do that "will certainly smash their heads against a great steel wall made of flesh and blood" of more than 1.

4 billion Chinese.

To this end, the Chinese leader has pledged to accelerate the modernization of the national defense and bring the People's Liberation Army to a new level as a global force.

"A strong country must have a strong army, as only a strong army can ensure national security," Xi noted.

He further stated that the times when China allowed other countries to control its destiny and tolerated "humiliation" were gone, as the CCP and the nation have found its feet and started building a new world. According to Xi, reforms and open policies have become key to shaping the destiny of the modern socialist China, and its growth is a historic process that cannot be stopped.

Related Topics

World Army China Beijing Same Turkish Lira Competition Commission Of Pakistan Event Blood Billion Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Two Intl’ flights cancel their scheduled flight ..

49 minutes ago

Rupee goes up by Rs10 against US dollars in interb ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 1 July 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Emirati referee Fahad Al Hosani to officiate in FI ..

10 hours ago

Emirates Business Rewards programme celebrates sma ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.