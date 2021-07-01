BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) The Chinese people have never oppressed others and never will, while those, who will try to do the same to China, "will smash their heads," President Xi Jinping said in a speech on the 100th anniversary of the ruling party.

Today, China celebrates the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party. Large-scale festivities have been organized across the country, while the leadership has gathered at Tiananmen Square in Beijing for a meeting. Over 70,000 guests participated in the event.

"The Chinese people uphold justice and are not afraid of threats and violence. The Chinese nation has a strong sense of national pride and self-confidence. The Chinese people have never oppressed or enslaved other countries, this has never happened in the past, in the present, nor will it happen in the future," Xi said.

He stressed that, despite its peaceful nature, China will never allow external forces to oppress or enslave its people, and warned that those who want to do that "will certainly smash their heads against a great steel wall made of flesh and blood" of more than 1.

4 billion Chinese.

To this end, the Chinese leader has pledged to accelerate the modernization of the national defense and bring the People's Liberation Army to a new level as a global force.

"A strong country must have a strong army, as only a strong army can ensure national security," Xi noted.

He further stated that the times when China allowed other countries to control its destiny and tolerated "humiliation" were gone, as the CCP and the nation have found its feet and started building a new world. According to Xi, reforms and open policies have become key to shaping the destiny of the modern socialist China, and its growth is a historic process that cannot be stopped.