Xi Jinping Welcomes Hong Kong's Next Leader John Lee

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2022 | 06:39 PM

Chinese President Xi Jinping has met with Hong Kong's next leader in Beijing, telling John Lee he has the full trust of the central government, state media said Monday

Lee travelled to the capital on Saturday to receive Beijing's blessing as he prepares to take office in a month.

The 64-year-old former security chief was chosen as the next chief executive by a committee of Beijing loyalists in early May.

"I believe that the administration of the new government will definitely bring forth a new atmosphere, and compose a new chapter in Hong Kong's development," Xi said, according to official news agency Xinhua.

Lee will assume office on July 1, which is the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's transfer from British to Chinese rule and the halfway point of its "One Country, Two Systems" political model.

According to Xinhua, Xi said Lee has the "courage to take responsibility" and "had made contributions to safeguarding national security and Hong Kong's prosperity and stability".

"The central government fully affirms and fully trusts you," Xi added.

According to a statement from the Hong Kong government, Lee said in the meeting that he was "deeply honoured by the appointment and fully aware of the great responsibility upon me".

He promised to "unite all sectors" and bring the government and people together to "strive for the well-being of Hong Kong and its people".

"Together, we will build Hong Kong into a city with long-term prosperity and a caring and inclusive society," he added.

