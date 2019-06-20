Xi, Kim agree to jointly create bright future of bilateral ties

The top leaders of China and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) agreed here Thursday to work together to create a bright future of inter-party and inter-state relations at a new starting point in history

PYONGYANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :The top leaders of China and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) agreed here Thursday to work together to create a bright future of inter-party and inter-state relations at a new starting point in history.

The agreement was reached in talks between General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Chinese President Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un, chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK.