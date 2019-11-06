Xi, Macron back 'irreversible' Paris climate pact

Chinese leader Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron declared on Wednesday that the Paris climate pact is "irreversible", after the United States formally withdrew from the accord this week

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Chinese leader Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron declared on Wednesday that the Paris climate pact is "irreversible", after the United States formally withdrew from the accord this week.

The two leaders reaffirm "their firm support for the Paris accord which they consider as an irreversible process and a compass for strong action on climate", said a joint statement released after they held talks in Beijing.