Xi-Macron Contacts Very Important, Moscow Follows Them Closely - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Contacts between Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron are very important, and Moscow followed them closely, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Macron arrived in China on Thursday for a state visit, along with a delegation from the European Commission.

One of the important topics at the talks between the Chinese leader and European politicians was the problem of settling the Ukrainian crisis.

"Of course, these are very important contacts, and, of course, we followed all reports in this regard," Peskov told reporters.