Xi, Medvedev Exchange Views on Wide Range of Issues at Meeting in Beijing - Secretariat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev and Chinese President Xi Jinping have exchanged views on a wide range of issues of bilateral agenda during a meeting in Beijing, Medvedev's secretariat said on Wednesday.

Medvedev leading a delegation from the United Russia party is currently on a visit to the Asian country at the invitation of the Chinese Communist Party.

"Medvedev and Xi Jinping were unanimous in their high assessment of the current state and prospects of Russian-Chinese relations, and had a thorough exchange of views on a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda," the secretariat said in a statement.

The sides also discussed the situation in former Soviet countries, including the Ukrainian crisis, as well as a number of significant issues of the international agenda, the statement read.

Additionally, Medvedev and Xi reached an agreement to intensify cooperation between the parties they lead.