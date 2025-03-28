Xi Meets Bangladeshi Interim Government's Chief Adviser
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Bangladeshi interim government's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus in Beijing on Friday.
