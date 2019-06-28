UrduPoint.com
Xi Meets Indonesian President On Ties

Fri 28th June 2019

OSAKA,JAPAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping here on Friday met with his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo on the sidelines of a summit of the Group of 20 major economies to promote bilateral ties.

As next year will mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties, China and Indonesia should make continued efforts to open up new prospects in a new era where the two sides join hands in development with mutual benefits and win-win results, said Xi.

The two sides should strengthen communication on experience of governance, ensure a sound implementation of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway project and the regional comprehensive economic corridor, expand cooperation in vocational training, and advance the joint construction of the Belt and Road to a higher level with higher quality, he said.

Xi also said China is willing to seek cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries in developing smart cities and digital economy, making science and technology and innovation the new driving forces for development of the two countries and the region.

The Chinese president pointed out that the building of a new type of international relations and a community with a shared future for mankind, proposed by him, is in line with the Bandung Spirit from 64 years ago.

Under current circumstances, it is even more urgent for China and Indonesia to strengthen cooperation and coordination on the international stage and safeguard fairness and justice, he added.

Widodo said he attaches great importance to the cooperative relationship between Indonesia and China, saying the Indonesian side stands ready to jointly construct the Belt and Road, deepen economic and trade relationship, and advance the implementation of major projects like the Jakarta-Bandung railway.

His country, said the Indonesian leader, is also willing to forge closer communication and coordination with China within multilateral frameworks, and supports the ASEAN countries to deepen cooperation and coordination with China.

