Xi Meets Representatives Of PRC Anniversary Celebrations Personnel

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :President Xi Jinping on Wednesday met here with representatives of the personnel who had worked for the celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, extended heartfelt gratitude and sincere greetings to the representatives, expressed appreciation of their achievements and encouraged them to work hard to make new contributions.

