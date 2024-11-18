Open Menu

Xi Meets UK Leader Starmer At G20 In Brazil: Chinese State Media

Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2024 | 06:08 PM

President Xi Jinping met British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday at the G20 summit in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported

Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) President Xi Jinping met British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday at the G20 summit in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported.

It is the first bilateral meeting between leaders from the two countries since Xi held talks with Theresa May in February 2018.

Starmer said while meeting Xi on Monday that "a strong UK-China relationship is important for both of our countries," British news agency PA Media reported.

Ties between China and the United Kingdom have been strained in recent years.

China and the United Kingdom remain major trading partners, however, and are both permanent members of the United Nations Security Council.

The meeting comes as leaders of the G20 grouping of top global economies gather in Brazil to discuss fighting poverty, boosting climate financing and other topics of multilateral concern.

