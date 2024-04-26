Xi meets U.S. secretary of state in Beijing

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Chinese President Xi Jinping met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Beijing on Friday.

During the meeting, President Xi said that China is happy to see a confident, open, prosperous and thriving United States, and hopes the United States can also look at China's development in a positive light.

"This is a fundamental issue that must be addressed, just like the first button of a shirt that must be put right, in order for the China-U.S. relationship to truly stabilize, improve and move forward," Xi said when meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Noting that this year marks the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and the United States, Xi said over the past 45 years, the relationship has gone through winds and rains, and it has a number of important inspirations to offer.

Xi said China and the United States should be partners rather than rivals; help each other succeed rather than hurt each other; seek common ground and reserve differences, rather than engage in vicious competition; and honor words with actions, rather than say one thing but do the opposite.

"I proposed mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation to be the three overarching principles.

They are both lessons learned from the past and a guide for the future," Xi said.

At present, transformation not seen in a century is unfolding in a profound way, and the international situation is fluid and turbulent. It is the shared desire of both the two peoples and the international community to see China and the United States strengthen dialogue, manage differences and advance cooperation, Xi said.

"I've said many times that the planet is big enough to accommodate the common development and respective prosperity of China and the United States," Xi said.

Xi recalled his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in San Francisco last year, when they launched the San Francisco vision that is future-oriented. In the last couple of months, the two teams have acted on the common understandings of the two heads of state, maintained communication in various areas, and made some good progress.

"But there are still issues to be addressed which require further efforts. Your visit this time was agreed upon between President Biden and I in our phone call several weeks ago. I hope you will find it productive," Xi said.

It may be mentioned here that Antony Blinken is visiting China from April 24 to 26, at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

