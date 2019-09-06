Xi Offers Merkel to Boost China-Germany Cooperation Amid Rising Protectionism

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Chinese President Xi Jinping suggested on Friday to German Chancellor Angela Merkel that the two nations should boost bilateral cooperation and coordination efforts amid the global wave of protectionism.

On Thursday, Merkel arrived in China for a three-day official visit. German and Chinese companies have already signed 11 cooperation agreements timed with the chancellor's visit.

"Currently we live in a time of multiple challenges and growing risks. The policy of unilateralism and protectionism poses a significant threat to global peace and stability. No country is protected from that. China and Germany, as two big responsible powers, must boost strategic communication, coordination and cooperation to solve together joint tasks, faced by mankind," Xi said, as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

He pointed out that the issue was becoming more urgent not only for China and Germany, but for the whole world.

"We must jointly demonstrate responsibility, together protect international justice and honesty, protect free trade and multilateralism as well as boost cooperation on climate change," Xi added.

In turn, Merkel expressed a readiness to increase investments in China and expand bilateral cooperation in other spheres.

"The policy of unilateralism and protectionism also has a negative impact on Germany. All parties must be committed to the relevant settlement of disagreements via dialogue and consultations," the chancellor said, as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Merkel added Berlin was ready to boost bilateral cooperation and coordination with China as well as play a constructive role in developing EU-Chinese relations.

Both China and the European Union, including Germany, have expressed their concern over the US trade policy's shift to protectionism that resulted in the introduction of import tariffs on a number of goods and triggered a trade war with Beijing.