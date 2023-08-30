Open Menu

Xi Orders All-out Rescue Efforts, Comprehensive Investigation Into Sichuan Flood Disaster

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2023 | 07:02 PM

Xi orders all-out rescue efforts, comprehensive investigation into Sichuan flood disaster

Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered all-out search and rescue of the people missing in the recent flood disaster in southwest China's Sichuan Province in an instruction

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered all-out search and rescue of the people missing in the recent flood disaster in southwest China's Sichuan Province in an instruction.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, also demanded comprehensive investigation and strengthened safety supervision to ensure the safety of the people's lives and property.

A brief bout of heavy rain on Aug. 21 triggered a natural disaster at a highway construction site along a river in Jinyang County in Sichuan's Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture. In his instruction, Xi called for ensuring appropriate measures to console the families of the victims.

He has asked the State Council to dispatch a task force to conduct a thorough investigation into the disaster and take stern actions against those responsible in accordance with the law.

Lessons must be learned from the disaster and comprehensive checks must be carried out to address problems and risks and ensure that all parties involved earnestly perform their duties, Xi said.

Premier Li Qiang has also issued an instruction, urging prompt efforts to ascertain relevant facts and information, as well as an all-out search and rescue of the missing. Li called for efforts to identify the cause of the disaster, draw lessons from it and punish those responsible.

Following the orders from Xi and Li, the Ministry of Emergency Management dispatched a work group to the site to oversee search rescue operations. Local authorities in Sichuan and Liangshan are also mobilizing rescue forces for relief work.

Related Topics

Flood China SITE All From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Pakistan dominates opening match of Asia Cup 2023, ..

Pakistan dominates opening match of Asia Cup 2023, scoring 342-6 against Nepal

6 minutes ago
 Police arrests criminal gang involved in target Ki ..

Police arrests criminal gang involved in target Killings, robberies

14 minutes ago
 Four POs nabbed in Jaampur

Four POs nabbed in Jaampur

14 minutes ago
 PM emphasizes significance of war games in validat ..

PM emphasizes significance of war games in validating naval war plans

14 minutes ago
 Peddlers involved in inter-provincial drug traffic ..

Peddlers involved in inter-provincial drug trafficking arrested

14 minutes ago
 DC urges enhancing civic services, protecting envi ..

DC urges enhancing civic services, protecting environment

14 minutes ago
Emirati humanitarian aid aircraft arrives in Amdja ..

Emirati humanitarian aid aircraft arrives in Amdjarass, Chad

26 minutes ago
 KU holds provincial round table discussion on refo ..

KU holds provincial round table discussion on reforms for a brighter future

26 minutes ago
 University of Karachi talk emphasizes positivity i ..

University of Karachi talk emphasizes positivity in youths

21 minutes ago
 Awareness seminar for preparation in CSS/PCS held ..

Awareness seminar for preparation in CSS/PCS held in Nawabshah

21 minutes ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2023

26 minutes ago
 AC visits BHU, Rawat to inspect facilities

AC visits BHU, Rawat to inspect facilities

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World