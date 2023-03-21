During talks in Moscow, Chinese leader Xi Jinping paid great attention to Beijing's peace initiatives for the Ukraine conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) During talks in Moscow, Chinese leader Xi Jinping paid great attention to Beijing's peace initiatives for the Ukraine conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"The President of PRC (the People's Republic of China) paid great attention to his peace initiatives during our face-to-face conversation yesterday," Putin told reporters following the talks with Xi Jinping.