Xi plants trees for 10th year as top leader

(@FahadShabbir)

President Xi Jinping on Wednesday planted trees in Beijing, marking the 10th year of his participation in the annual tree-planting activity in the Chinese capital as the top leader

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :President Xi Jinping on Wednesday planted trees in Beijing, marking the 10th year of his participation in the annual tree-planting activity in the Chinese capital as the top leader.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, said he did so to make his share of contribution to building a beautiful China and encourage the whole society, especially the young people, to push for ecological advancement so that China's environment will be even better.