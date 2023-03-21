UrduPoint.com

Xi, Putin Begin Talks At Kremlin With Ukraine On Agenda

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2023 | 07:43 PM

Xi, Putin begin talks at Kremlin with Ukraine on agenda

Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrived at the Kremlin on Tuesday for formal talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, with the Ukraine conflict a closely-watched matter on the agenda

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrived at the Kremlin on Tuesday for formal talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, with the Ukraine conflict a closely-watched matter on the agenda.

Xi entered the Kremlin on a red carpet and was greeted by a military band and a delegation of senior Russian officials including Putin, as both nations seek allies to counteract Western power.

The Kremlin has said the two leaders would discuss proposals put forward by China to end more than a year of fighting in Ukraine, and that the talks were likely to end with Xi and Putin signing a raft of agreements.

Xi earlier met with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and hailed Russia and China as "great neighbouring powers" on the second day of his visit to Russia.

Beijing and Moscow's trade ties have boomed, linking the nations more closely.

Xi, who said he had invited Putin to visit China this year, said China's government would "continue to prioritise the all-round strategic partnership between China and Russia".

"We are great neighbouring powers," he was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying during a meeting with Mishustin.

