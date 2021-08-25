UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 03:37 PM

Xi, Putin Discuss Situation in Afghanistan - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Afghanistan during a phone conversation on Wednesday, China Central Television reported.

The sides had a thorough exchange of views on the situation, the broadcaster reported.

