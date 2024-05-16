Xi, Putin hail ties as 'stabilising' force in chaotic world

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Leaders Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin framed their nations' ties as a stabilising force in a chaotic world as they met Thursday in Beijing, where the Russian president is seeking greater Chinese support for his war effort in Ukraine and isolated economy.

It is Putin's first trip abroad since his March re-election and the second in just over six months to China, an economic lifeline for Russia after the West hit it with unprecedented sanctions over its military offensive in Ukraine.

Putin was greeted by Xi at a grand welcoming ceremony outside Beijing's Great Hall of the People, footage by state broadcaster CCTV showed.

The national anthems of both countries and martial tunes played as the two leaders met, kicking off a two-day visit by Putin that is expected to see the countries deepen a relationship they have declared has "no limits".

In a meeting, Xi then told his "old friend" Putin that China-Russia relations were "conducive to peace".

"China is ready to work with Russia to... uphold fairness and justice in the world," Xi added.

"The China-Russia relationship today is hard-earned, and the two sides need to cherish and nurture it."

Putin, in turn, told Xi the two countries' relations were "stabilising factors in the international arena".

"Relations between Russia and China are not opportunistic and not directed against anyone," Putin said, according to a Kremlin readout.

"Together, we uphold the principles of justice and a democratic world order that reflects multipolar realities and is based on international law," he added.