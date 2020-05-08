UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Xi, Putin Hold Phone Conversation Friday

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 08:58 PM

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday held a phone conversation. in which the Chinese leader congratulated Putin and Russians on the 75th anniversary of the World War II victory, the China Central Television said Friday

According to the broadcaster, Xi also remarked on the effectiveness of measures taken by Russia to counter the coronavirus and expressed certainty that Russia will overcome COVID-19 epidemic and readiness to continue helping and supporting Russia.

Xi noted that Russia and China had a special mission to ensure the peace and security globally.

