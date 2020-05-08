Xi, Putin Hold Phone Conversation Friday

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday held a phone conversation. in which the Chinese leader congratulated Putin and Russians on the 75th anniversary of the World War II victory, the China Central Television said Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday held a phone conversation. in which the Chinese leader congratulated Putin and Russians on the 75th anniversary of the World War II victory, the China Central Television said Friday.

According to the broadcaster, Xi also remarked on the effectiveness of measures taken by Russia to counter the coronavirus and expressed certainty that Russia will overcome COVID-19 epidemic and readiness to continue helping and supporting Russia.

Xi noted that Russia and China had a special mission to ensure the peace and security globally.