Xi, Putin Note Special Importance Of WWII Victory For Russian, Chinese Peoples - Kremlin

Chinese President Xi Jinping warmly congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War during a phone conversation, and the parties noted the special importance of this date for the peoples of the two countries, the Kremlin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Chinese President Xi Jinping warmly congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War during a phone conversation, and the parties noted the special importance of this date for the peoples of the two countries, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"The Chinese leader warmly congratulated the president of Russia on the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War. They noted special significance of this date for the peoples of the two countries who suffered the most severe losses as a result of the aggressors' actions," it said.

Putin thanked Xi for his careful attitude to treasuring the memory of thousands of Soviet soldiers and volunteer fighters fallen on Chinese soil.

The two leaders also stressed their determination to counter attempts to revise the outcome of World War II, the Kremlin said.

Xi and Putin also confirmed their readiness to work together to create a vaccine and drugs to treat the coronavirus infection, and to prevent politicization of the epidemic, it said.

"When discussing the problems of combating the coronavirus infection, the cooperation of the two countries, which have supported each other from the very beginning of the epidemic, was highly appreciated. They confirmed their readiness to continue joint work aimed at creating vaccines and drugs, to consolidate the efforts of the international community to curb the pandemic and to prevent politicization of this topics," the statement says.

The leaders also agreed to resume exchanges of visits as soon as the epidemiological situation allows it.

