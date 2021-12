Xi, Putin Start Online Meeting - Chinese State Media

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin started a virtual meeting on Wednesday, China Central Television (CCTV) reported

According to CCTV, the meeting started at 08:07 GMT.

Xi and Putin are expected to discuss Beijing-Moscow relations, international affairs, energy, and NATO activities.