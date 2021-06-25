UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Xi, Putin To Hold Videoconference On June 28 - Chinese Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 02:00 PM

Xi, Putin to Hold Videoconference on June 28 - Chinese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold negotiations in the format of a videoconference on June 28, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, said.

"The president of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, will hold a meeting with Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin on June 28 in the format of a videoconference," Hua said in a statement.

Related Topics

Russia China Vladimir Putin June Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

UAE joins Central American Integration System

46 minutes ago

Mujahid Ullah Afridi awarded death sentence in Asm ..

49 minutes ago

Russia's MiG-31K Jets Capable of Carrying Hyperson ..

1 hour ago

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange to open office in Peshawar ..

1 hour ago

S. Korea's overseas direct investment posts double ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.