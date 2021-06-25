Xi, Putin to Hold Videoconference on June 28 - Chinese Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold negotiations in the format of a videoconference on June 28, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, said.

"The president of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, will hold a meeting with Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin on June 28 in the format of a videoconference," Hua said in a statement.