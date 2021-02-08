Xi replies to letter from Party members at old revolutionary base

(@FahadShabbir)

Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged Party members at a village of Xibaipo, an old revolutionary base of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in north China's Hebei Province, to unite and work hard with the local people for a better life

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged Party members at a village of Xibaipo, an old revolutionary base of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in north China's Hebei Province, to unite and work hard with the local people for a better life.

Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks when writing back on Sunday to the CPC members of Beizhuang Village in Xibaipo Township, Pingshan County.