Xi Reportedly Tells China's Military To Get Ready To Take Over Taiwan By 2027 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2022 | 11:26 PM

China's President Xi Jinping reportedly told his military that he wants China to have the capability to take control of Taiwan by force by 2027, Correspondent Ana Cabrera reported on Friday citing CIA Deputy Dir David Cohen

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) China's President Xi Jinping reportedly told his military that he wants China to have the capability to take control of Taiwan by force by 2027, Correspondent Ana Cabrera reported on Friday citing CIA Deputy Dir David Cohen.

The US intelligence community, however, does not currently believe China has made a decision about whether to proceed to take over Taiwan, the report said.

Relations between China, Taiwan and the US worsened over the past months as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan despite protests from Beijing, saying the trip violated the One-China principle.

