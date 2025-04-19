Xi Returns To Beijing After State Visits To Vietnam, Malaysia, Cambodia
Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2025 | 07:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Chinese President Xi Jinping returned to Beijing on Friday afternoon after wrapping up state visits to Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia.
