Xi Says Agreed With Putin to Increase Energy Trade, Expand Cooperation in Digital Economy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) China and Russia have agreed to boost energy trade, expand cooperation in digital economy, as well as ensure continuity of logistics and a regular flow of transportation, President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday following his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Our trade has grown by 116 percent over 10 years, which allowed us not only to solidify the basis for bilateral relations, but to give a powerful impetus to the socio-economic development of our countries," Xi said.

"President Putin and I agreed to... expand trade in energy resources and electrical products, to boost resilience of production and supply chains between the two sides, to expand cooperation in information technologies, digital economy, agriculture, to keep ensuring continuity of cross-border logistics and transportation," Xi added.

The Chinese president described his talks with President Putin as "frank, friendly and productive."