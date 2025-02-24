Open Menu

Xi Says China And Russia Are 'true Friends' Who 'support Each Other': State Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) President Xi Jinping said China and Russia are "true friends" who "support each other", state media reported on Monday.

Xinhua reported Xi as saying that "history and reality show that China and Russia are good neighbours that cannot be moved away, and true friends who share weal and woe, support each other and achieve common development".

The state news agency earlier reported that Xi and Putin held a phone call on Monday "upon invitation" with the Russian leader.

Moscow and Beijing have strengthened military and trade ties since Russia sent troops into Ukraine, though China has sought to depict itself as a neutral party amid the nearly three-year conflict.

It remains a close political and economic partner of Moscow and has never condemned Russia's actions, leading some NATO members to brand Beijing an "enabler" of the conflict.

Both sides have made much of Xi and Putin's supposedly strong personal bond, with Xi calling the Russian leader his "best friend" and Putin lauding his "reliable partner".

