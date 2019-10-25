UrduPoint.com
Xi Says China, Brazil Cooperation Embraces Brighter Future

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 07:31 PM

China's policy to develop relations with Brazil from a strategic height and long-term perspective remains unchanged and the mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries will embrace a brighter future, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :China's policy to develop relations with Brazil from a strategic height and long-term perspective remains unchanged and the mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries will embrace a brighter future, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday.

Xi made the remarks when holding talks with Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Xi said the world today is marked by changes unseen in a century, however, the trend of the times featuring peace, development and win-win cooperation remains unchanged and the momentum of collective rise of developing countries and emerging markets including China and Brazil remains unchanged.

