Xi Says China-Cambodia Ties Remain Rock-solid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2025 | 12:00 PM

Xi says China-Cambodia ties remain rock-solid

PHNOM PENH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday that China-Cambodia relations have withstood the test of global transformations, and always remained rock-solid.

In a written statement upon his arrival, Xi also noted that bilateral ties were forged and nurtured by the elder generation of leaders of the two countries.

Xi arrived here for a state visit to Cambodia, the third leg of his three-nation Southeast Asia tour which have already taken him to Vietnam and Malaysia.

