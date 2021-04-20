Xi Says China Committed To Making Vaccines A Global Public Good
Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 04:21 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said China will honor its commitment of making vaccines a global public good.
Xi made the remarks while delivering a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2021.
China will continue anti-COVID cooperation with the World Health Organization and other countries and do more to help developing countries defeat the virus, Xi said.