Xi Says China Firmly Supports Kazakhstan In Protection Of Independence, Sovereignty

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2023 | 11:15 PM

China firmly supports Kazakhstan in protecting its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) China firmly supports Kazakhstan in protecting its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday.

"An independent, secure, stable, developed and prosperous Kazakhstan meets the common interests of the Chinese and Kazakh peoples. China firmly supports Kazakhstan in protecting national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and supports Kazakhstan in pursuing a development path that is in line with its national realities," Xi said at a meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as quoted by the China Central Television broadcaster (CCTV).

He added that the upcoming China-Central Asia summit would facilitate the China-Kazakhstan partnership entering a new era.

"The upcoming China-Central Asia summit is of historic importance; it will be instrumental in the partnership between China and the central Asian nations entering an new era," the CCTV quoted him as saying.

Xi pointed out that China is willing to work together with Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries to turn the China+Central Asia cooperation mechanism into a key platform to promote enhanced partnership among the six states.

He emphasized that this mechanism is aimed at strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation and common prosperity.

The Chinese leader also noted that China and Kazakhstan are great partners, as well as friendly and brotherly countries. He believes that both countries should continue their fruitful cooperation and align their development strategies more closely, as well as build a Chinese-Kazakh community of common destiny based on their longstanding friendship.

The sides signed a joint communique and a series of bilateral documents on trade energy, agriculture and transport as a result of the talks, CCTV reported.

The Xi-Tokayev meeting took place in the Chinese city of Xi'An, the capital of Shaanxi Province. Later this week, Tokayev is also expected to take part in the China-Central Asia summit during his visit, which will last through May 19, his office said.

