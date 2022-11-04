UrduPoint.com

Xi Says China, Germany Should Respect Core Interests Of One Another

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 04, 2022 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) China and Germany should jointly protect their dialogue from "bloc confrontation" and take into account each other's interests, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday.

"It is important that China and Germany respect each other, accommodate each other's core interests, adhere to dialogue and consultation, and jointly resist disturbance from bloc confrontation and attempts to see everything through the prism of ideology," Xi said during his meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Beijing, as quoted by the Chinese foreign ministry.

China's policy toward Germany has maintained a high degree of stability and consistency, and Beijing hopes for reciprocity on Berlin's end for mutual benefit, Xi noted. He specifically urged Scholz to "join China in resisting protectionism.

Scholz, in turn, said that Germany hopes to maintain cooperation and coordination with China to ensure better security in the region and around the world, as cited by the Chinese foreign ministry.

"On issues where the two countries' positions diverge, Germany is willing to exchange views with China to increase mutual understanding and trust, and stabilize, cement and grow bilateral ties," Scholz was cited as saying.

The German leader is paying an official one-day visit to China. In 2022, the countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Scholz is the first leader of a Western country to visit China since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the trip, he will also hold talks with Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang.

