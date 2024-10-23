Xi Says China-India Should 'strengthen Communication, Cooperation': State Media
Kazan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) President Xi Jinping told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that China and India should strengthen cooperation as they met on the sidelines of a BRICS gathering in Russia, Chinese state media reported Wednesday.
It is the pair's first formal meeting in five years, a sign of a potential thaw between the neighbours since clashes between their troops in 2020.
"It is in the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples that China and India correctly grasp the trend of history and the direction of development of bilateral relations," state broadcaster CCTV quoted Xi as saying.
"The two sides should strengthen communication and cooperation, properly handle divergences and differences, and realize each other's development dreams," it added.
Xi told Modi that the two countries should "shoulder international responsibilities, set an example for developing countries to seek strength through unity, and contribute to a multi-polar world and democratisation of international relations", CCTV said.
