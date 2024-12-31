Open Menu

Xi Says China Must Apply 'more Proactive' Macroeconomic Policies In 2025

Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Xi says China must apply 'more proactive' macroeconomic policies in 2025

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) President Xi Jinping said China will put in place "more proactive" macroeconomic policies next year, state media reported, as he addressed a top political advisory body on Tuesday.

"We must... further comprehensively deepen reform, expand high-level opening up, better coordinate development and security, (and) implement more proactive and effective macroeconomic policies," state broadcaster CCTV quoted Xi as telling the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference at a New Year's tea party.

Later, in a televised speech addressed to the nation, Xi admitted there were still roadblocks ahead.

"The current economic operation faces some new situations, challenges from the uncertainty of the external environment, and pressure of transformation from old drivers of growth into new ones, but these can be overcome through hard work," he said.

Beijing is aiming for growth of around five percent this year, a goal officials have expressed confidence in achieving the target.

"The new quality productivity develops steadily, and annual GDP is expected to grow by about five percent," Xi reiterated on Tuesday to the National Committee.

The International Monetary Fund expects China's economy to grow by 4.8 percent this year and 4.5 percent next year.

- 'Near-term boost' -

Xi's comments came as Chinese authorities released optimistic factory activity figures, a sign that recent stimulus measures may be starting to take effect.

China's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) -- a key measure of industrial output -- was 50.1 in December, marking a third consecutive month of expansion, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

