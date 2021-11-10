UrduPoint.com

Xi Says China Ready For Multilateral Cooperation With US Based On Mutual Respect

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 12:28 PM

Xi Says China Ready for Multilateral Cooperation With US Based on Mutual Respect

China is ready to cooperate in various fields and strengthen contacts with the United States, based on the principles of mutual respect and peaceful coexistence, President Xi Jinping said

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) China is ready to cooperate in various fields and strengthen contacts with the United States, based on the principles of mutual respect and peaceful coexistence, President Xi Jinping said.

In a congratulatory letter read by Chinese Ambassador Qin Gang to the US during the National Committee on US-China Relations' 2021 Gala Dinner on Tuesday, Xi stressed that China was ready to work with the US to enhance exchanges and cooperation across board in a range of areas, jointly address regional and international issues and global challenges, as well as to properly address differences between the countries.

Relations between the two countries are currently among the most important bilateral relationships across the globe today, as the two are the world's biggest developing and developed countries and permanent members of the UN Security Council, the letter read.

The Chinese leader also pointed out that China-US relations are currently at a critical historical juncture, noting that both countries will gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation.

Related Topics

World United Nations China United States From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

New programme to support US companies women-owned ..

New programme to support US companies women-owned businesses seeking expansion t ..

4 minutes ago
 Ambassador of Iran, Syed Mohammad Ali Hosseini, is ..

Ambassador of Iran, Syed Mohammad Ali Hosseini, is playing a vital role in cultu ..

13 minutes ago
 Anti-encroachment operation in Batta Thall Bazaar

Anti-encroachment operation in Batta Thall Bazaar

6 minutes ago
 Russian Military Detected US Air Force's Reconnais ..

Russian Military Detected US Air Force's Reconnaissance Plane Close to Russian B ..

6 minutes ago
 PAL to organize 'Saraiki Mili Mushaira' on Nov 12

PAL to organize 'Saraiki Mili Mushaira' on Nov 12

6 minutes ago
 Acting Afghan FM will arrive today in Islamabad

Acting Afghan FM will arrive today in Islamabad

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.