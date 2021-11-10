Xi Says China Ready for Multilateral Cooperation With US Based on Mutual Respect

China is ready to cooperate in various fields and strengthen contacts with the United States, based on the principles of mutual respect and peaceful coexistence, President Xi Jinping said

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) China is ready to cooperate in various fields and strengthen contacts with the United States, based on the principles of mutual respect and peaceful coexistence, President Xi Jinping said.

In a congratulatory letter read by Chinese Ambassador Qin Gang to the US during the National Committee on US-China Relations' 2021 Gala Dinner on Tuesday, Xi stressed that China was ready to work with the US to enhance exchanges and cooperation across board in a range of areas, jointly address regional and international issues and global challenges, as well as to properly address differences between the countries.

Relations between the two countries are currently among the most important bilateral relationships across the globe today, as the two are the world's biggest developing and developed countries and permanent members of the UN Security Council, the letter read.

The Chinese leader also pointed out that China-US relations are currently at a critical historical juncture, noting that both countries will gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation.