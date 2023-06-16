Xi Says China Ready to Develop Scientific, Technological Cooperation With All Countries

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) China is ready to develop scientific, technological and innovative cooperation with all countries in the world, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday.

"China is ready to develop comprehensive scientific, technological and innovative cooperation with all countries in the world, and actively participate in and contribute to addressing global challenges such as climate change, epidemic control and public health," Xi said at a meeting with microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in Beijing broadcast on China Central Television (CCTV).

Xi also told Gates that he was "the first American friend" the Chinese president had met in Beijing this year. Gates noted that China's acceleration of innovative development is beneficial to China itself, developing countries and the world.

On Wednesday, Gates said on Twitter that he arrived in China for the first time since 2019 to meet with Gates Foundation partners and discuss issues related to global health and development challenges.