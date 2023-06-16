UrduPoint.com

Xi Says China Ready To Develop Scientific, Technological Cooperation With All Countries

Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Xi Says China Ready to Develop Scientific, Technological Cooperation With All Countries

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) China is ready to develop scientific, technological and innovative cooperation with all countries in the world, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday.

"China is ready to develop comprehensive scientific, technological and innovative cooperation with all countries in the world, and actively participate in and contribute to addressing global challenges such as climate change, epidemic control and public health," Xi said at a meeting with microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in Beijing broadcast on China Central Television (CCTV).

Xi also told Gates that he was "the first American friend" the Chinese president had met in Beijing this year. Gates noted that China's acceleration of innovative development is beneficial to China itself, developing countries and the world.

On Wednesday, Gates said on Twitter that he arrived in China for the first time since 2019 to meet with Gates Foundation partners and discuss issues related to global health and development challenges.

Related Topics

World China Twitter Bill Gates Beijing 2019 TV All Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Emirati artist’s groundbreaking work reinforces ..

Emirati artist’s groundbreaking work reinforces cultural ties between UAE and ..

5 minutes ago
 Jumeirah Group releases 21 endangered Turtles into ..

Jumeirah Group releases 21 endangered Turtles into Arabian Gulf for World Sea Tu ..

5 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Fore ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Thailand discu ..

20 minutes ago
 Senate approves bill abolishing lifetime disqualif ..

Senate approves bill abolishing lifetime disqualification of parliamentarians, c ..

48 minutes ago
 "BIPARJOY’ weakens into Cyclonic Storm with sust ..

"BIPARJOY’ weakens into Cyclonic Storm with sustained surface winds of 80-100 ..

2 hours ago
 NA continuing discussion on budget for year 2023-2 ..

NA continuing discussion on budget for year 2023-24

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.