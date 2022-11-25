UrduPoint.com

Xi Says China Ready To Expand Cooperation With Cuba

Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2022 | 02:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) China is ready to deepen mutual political trust and expand cooperation with Cuba, Chinese President Xi Jinping said during a meeting with his Cuban counterpart, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, in Beijing on Friday.

"China is ready to consistently deepen political mutual trust with Cuba, expand practical cooperation, firmly support each other in matters concerning each other's most important interests, strengthen coordination and cooperation in international and regional affairs," Xi was quoted as saying by China Central Television.

On November 16, the Cuban president embarked on a grand tour of Algeria, Russia, Turkey and China in search of support, as the island's economy has been seriously affected by the global pandemic and the energy crisis.

