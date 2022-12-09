Xi Says China Ready to Expand Military Cooperation With Djibouti

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday pledged support for Djibouti in protecting security and state sovereignty, and expressed willingness to expand bilateral military cooperation.

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday pledged support for Djibouti in protecting security and state sovereignty, and expressed willingness to expand bilateral military cooperation.

"China will continue to support Djibouti in protecting state sovereignty, security and stability, as well as support Djibouti in independently seeking a development path consistent with the country's national characteristics," Xi said at a meeting with Djiboutian President Ismail Omar Guelleh in Riyadh, as quoted by China Central Television.

The Chinese leader added that Beijing was ready to expand cooperation between the two countries' governments, legislatures, parties and armed forces.

Djibouti is home to China's only foreign military base. The African country is strategically located and has access to the Bab al-Mandab Strait, which connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden.