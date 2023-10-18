Open Menu

Xi Says China Rejects 'economic Coercion, Decoupling'

Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2023 | 08:00 AM

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Chinese President Xi Jinping said his country rejected "economic coercion" and decoupling Wednesday, as he addressed the opening ceremony of a forum of international delegates to the Belt and Road forum in Beijing.

"We oppose unilateral sanctions, economic coercion, decoupling and delinking," Xi told delegates.

Beijing would not engage in "ideological confrontation, geopolitical games or bloc confrontation", he added.

"Viewing the development of others as a threat and economic interdependence as a risk will not make one's own life any better or one's own development any faster."

Instead, Xi said, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) would seek to "inject new impetus into the global economy".

"The BRI aims to enhance policy, infrastructure, trade, financial and people-to-people connectivity," he said.

"We deeply believe that only when there is win-win cooperation can things get done, and get done well," he added.

"China is willing to deepen cooperation with Belt and Road partners... and work unremittingly to realise the modernisation of every country in the world."

Beijing this week hosts representatives of 130 countries for a forum on the Belt and Road Initiative, Xi's trade and infrastructure project.

