Xi Says China-Russia Relations More Confident, Stable And Resilient In New Era
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2025 | 11:50 AM
MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Chinese President Xi Jinping said here on Thursday that China-Russia relations have grown more confident, stable and resilient in the new era.
Xi made the remarks while holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his state visit to Russia.
