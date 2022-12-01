(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) China supports strengthening the role of the European Union in settling the Ukrainian crisis and creating a sustainable structure for European security, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.

China's leader met with European Council President Charles Michel in the Great Hall of the People in the Chinese capital city of Beijing.

"China supports strengthening the role of the EU in mediation and settlement (of the Ukrainian crisis), hopes for the creation of a well-balanced, effective and sustainable architecture for European security," Xi was quoted by China Central Television as saying at the meeting.

The Chinese leader also noted that political settlement of the conflict in Ukraine was of common interest for countries in Europe and Eurasia, while stressing the importance of peace negotiations.

At the meeting, Xi and Michel discussed other global challenges and topics of common interest, with the visit taking place on the heels of the council's strategic discussion last month on the EU's relations with China.